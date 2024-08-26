Doncaster Rovers notebook: Season ticket sales, academy star's hat-trick and Clifton praise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A look at some of the nuggets of news surrounding Doncaster Rovers that you might have missed.

Academy star takes plaudits

Last Saturday saw a Rovers double, with the senior side overcoming Morecambe 1-0 and the under-18s posting a superb 5-0 win away at Hartlepool earlier in the day in the EFL Youth Alliance League Cup.

And there's no doubting who the star performer was. Sam Straughan-Brown notched a terrific hat-trick with a goal just before half-time and then a brace in the second half. Jacob Bacon and Deshaun Musgrave-Dore also notched to add real gloss to the victory as Paul Green's charges made it two wins from three to start the new season.

Harry Clifton (centre) takes the plaudits after scoring his first goal for Doncaster Rovers against Morecambe.

Season membership sales

Issuing a lengthy update to supporters on Saturday morning, chief executive Gavin Baldwin covered a range of topics.

One of them was to do with the club's retail and ticketing situations and Baldwin has revealed that sales of season tickets are up from the 2023-24 campaign.

He wrote: "Season Memberships for the 24/25 season have now surpassed numbers from last season and are continuing to sell well, as are match packages (10 and 5 game) and supporter memberships."

He also spoke of the revamped food offerings for supporters on matchdays and confirmed the Cantley Park renovations that are in the offing: "Ground surveys have commenced to assess the feasibility of a new state-of-the-art gym and medical complex to be built at the training ground. All this work is designed to prevent injuries and improve healing time when they do occur."

You can read the full update on Rovers' official website.

Clifton praised

Harry Clifton was the match-winner against Morecambe, with his quick-thinking seeing him notch a maiden goal in Rovers' colours.

Speaking post-match, his manager was gushing with praise for a player who he admits is still getting acclimatised to new surroundings after spending virtually his entire career at hometown club Grimsby.

McCann said: "Harry's energy is first class, it really is. You can see he's played at this level for years. He's got the traits we really like in a midfield player.

"I'm really pleased for him because it was a big step for him coming here having been at Grimsby for a long, long time. At first, when I spoke to Harry in the summer he was a wee bit anxious and nervous. He wanted a fresh challenge but he'd only ever known one thing and it's tough but he's hit the ground running and we're proud of him."

Everton trip

Tickets for Tuesday's trip to Merseyside are quickly running out, with Rovers' official website showing less than 300 still remaining.

An initial allocation of 2,976 was handed to the club from Everton.

Despite this competition being relatively low down on the Toffees' priorities, there is set to be plenty of appetite from their supporters given it is their final season at Goodison Park. They regularly attract near-full attendances even for cup games. Last season they had four home games across both cup competitions and the lowest crowd was still a healthy 37,713 for an FA Cup fourth round clash with Luton.

Tuesday's match will be screened live on the Sky Sports + service, with every Carabao Cup game available to watch live as part of the new broadcast deal.