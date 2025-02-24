Doncaster Rovers notebook: Kelly appeal, Bailey pride and Crewe ticket anger

A look at some of the bits of news surrounding Doncaster Rovers that may have flown under the radar.

Patrick Kelly appeal deadline

For the second game running, Rovers ended a game a man light after Patrick Kelly's sending off at Accrington. The West Ham loanee was shown a straight red by referee Stuart Morland after a lunging tackle on Accrington's Ben Woods. Jack Senior was the fall guy the previous game, at Morecambe. Rovers opted not to appeal that particular incident with Senior being handed a three-game ban.

The FA deals with disciplinary issues and their rulebook states that if clubs wish to pursue a case of wrongful dismissal it has to be lodged by 1pm the next business day, with evidence then submitted the following day. That would mean Rovers getting their appeal in by today (Monday) at 1pm. There is the possibility that any suspension could be extended upon an unsuccessful appeal, hence why clubs are sometimes reluctant to go down this route. It remains to be seen what Rovers will decide to do regarding Kelly's situation.

Fans’ dismay at Crewe pricing

It's fair to say Rovers fans took umbrage at Crewe Alexandra's pricing structure when ticket details emerged for their clash next month.

The trip to the Mornflake Stadium is on Saturday, March 15 with kick-off at 12.30pm owing to live Sky TV coverage. Adults attending will have to fork out £28, with Rovers given an initial allocation of 656 tickets. Rovers always enjoy stellar support on the road. The recent trip to Morecambe is just one of many examples, with 423 hardy souls braving a cold, midweek jaunt.

But you can forgive fans for feeling as if they are being exploited with Crewe's pricing, especially given it is a game already moved for live TV coverage.

Rovers recorded hard-fought, back-to-back wins on the road at Morecambe and Accrington in the last week.

Bailey's pride at landmark

Last weekend saw Owen Bailey bring up his 100th outing in a Rovers shirt. The all-action midfielder has been a superb addition to the club since arriving in the summer of 2023. "There's been a lot of hard work involved, which you only really reflect on when you get to milestones like this," he said post-match at Accrington.

His landmark outing saw his parents and grand-parents proudly watch on from the away end.

"They've been all over to watch me play so Accrington is no different!" he told the Free Press. "I'm really happy they were all here today to share this with them. They're my backbone and the people I depend on. To be able to share this with them is great.

"I'm lucky I've got a really supportive family network and friends. To have represented Donny for 100 games is great. Here's to the next 100!"

Academy latest

Paul Green's under-18s picked up a hard-fought win in the EFL Youth Alliance League at the weekend.

They recorded a slender 1-0 win over Carlisle, despite ending the game with ten men. Full-back Aaron Cashmore set up Rhomani Murray for the lead before having to go in goal for the final half-hour. Rovers’ stopper Jacob Bryant was shown a red card just three minutes after Murray’s goal, with Cashmore doing a diligent job with the gloves on as Green’s side saw out the win.

It was a second win in the space of three games for Rovers, whose next outing is at home to Hartlepool on Friday, March 7.