Doncaster Rovers notebook: Fan zone changes, Salford approach and Patrick Kelly

A look at some of the bits of Rovers news that you might have missed.

McCann's Salford approach

Tuesday night sees Rovers travel to Salford for a first round EFL Cup tie. After the hammering of Accrington, manager Grant McCann is planning on making changes.

Speaking to the Free Press, he confirmed new loanee Patrick Kelly will play some part at the Peninsula Stadium after spending the weekend getting accustomed to his new surroundings.

"We'll make changes," McCann said. "A lot of players need minutes now and we want to keep them on that trajectory. We don't want to be giving them all a good pre-season but then no game time, so there'll be changes to the side."

Sky Sports coverage

Last weekend saw the first outing for Sky Sports + - the new service launched as part of the broadcaster's bumper EFL deal.

Every game was screened live, bypassing the 3pm Saturday blackout. Rovers' clash with Accrington was beamed to a live national audience but it wasn't without teething issues.

Those fans who tuned in complained of the odd mix-up and the camera angles not being perfect. Incidentally, the Salford game is also being shown live on the same service Tuesday.

Fan park improvements

Increasing the buzz and feelgood factor around the ground pre-match remains a key aim for Rovers.

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin, writing in his programme notes for the Accrington game, said: "Following a suggestion at the Meet the Owners event earlier this year, we are set to make exciting improvements to our fan park in the near future alongside our new partners Tembe DIY and their range of Hippo PRO products.

"Through our engagement strategy, In Rovers We Trust, we remain committed to improving the experience for all supporters."

Clear changes were already evident last weekend with the Belle Vue Bar given a spruce-up, with big pictures of the old ground blown up and adorning the walls inside the bar. Additionally, new food was available to supporters in the concourses as well as the option to pre-order food and drinks for half-time.

Firepower evident

Rovers notched over 90 goals last term and if Saturday's opener was anything to go by, they could be on course for another goal-laden season.

Four goals in the win over Accrington showed the firepower at Rovers' disposal, with three different scorers.

Luke Molyneux, who scored a brace and notched an assist, says Grant McCann has demanded that the team finish top scorers this term.

He said: "We've got a lot of goals in this team. We're going to try and outscore every team.

"The gaffer wants us to score as many goals as possible. He wants us to be the top scorers in the league. I feel like we've shown today that we've got them all over the pitch."