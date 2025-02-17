Doncaster Rovers man says entire squad needs to be 'spot on' for gruelling double-header

Next on the agenda for Doncaster Rovers in their bid to win promotion is not one but two trips to deepest, darkest Lancashire.

Morecambe away on Tuesday night precedes a visit to Accrington Stanley at the weekend. They are fixtures that are archetypal of the muck-and-nettles nature of fourth division football. But if Rovers are to achieve their aim of elevation - and without having to negotiate the play-offs - then a good points return from these next two looks vital. Especially given the tightly-bunched promotion picture heading into the final few months.

There's probably no-one better within Grant McCann's squad to ask about trips over the Pennines than Tom Anderson. Rovers' longest-serving player grew up in Burnley and knows that despite Morecambe and Accrington's lowly standing - they sit 23rd and 21st respectively at the time of writing - these are tough old places where hard work is key to coming away with the goods.

"These are the games some people may call the ugly side of the game; I call it the beautiful side of the game!" Anderson told the Free Press.

"You've got to win your headers, your tackles, your sprints, your tackles. All these basics of the game have to be spot on. "Morecambe and Accrington are two very tough places to go away. Obviously I grew up not far away from Accrington so I know the weather and everything surrounding it there can make it very tough.

"We'll make sure we're ready and up for the fight."

He added: "We've got to approach these final games by trying to be the best you are. It's as simple as doing your job for the team.

"If players get injured then there's players who are just as good who can come in and step in. We've had it in the past where there's not been much depth when we've had injuries and it can tarnish you as a group because some lads aren't ready for the demands of the game and it can falter your season.

But we've got a very good squad and it's not just 11 players who contribute to results."