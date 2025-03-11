Doncaster Rovers man makes honest admission as he delights in ending six-year goal wait

Joe Sbarra was a relieved man last Saturday.

The midfielder arrived at Doncaster Rovers last summer to plenty of fanfare. After all, the club had beaten off plenty of competition for his signature after impressing at Solihull Moors.

But so far it's safe to say life hasn't gone entirely to plan for the 25-year-old. Before the visit of Swindon Town last weekend, he'd made just four league starts amid a struggle to hold down a first team spot.

But after being given the nod against the Robins, he broke his duck in the league as he provided a tidy finish to put Grant McCann's side 2-0 up.

"I'm delighted, he said. "It weighs on you a bit especially when part of your game is about scoring goals.

Joe Sbarra celebrates his goal with fellow scorer Rob Street. Pic: Tony Johnson.

"There was a huge sense of relief once it went in. It's nice to get that one over the line and hopefully I can build on it now."

That goal was actually Sbarra's first in the EFL since way back in 2019, for former club Burton Albion.

"Against Portsmouth" he quickly interjects, when it's referenced by the Free Press post-match. After having to drop down into non-league, it's evident Sbarra is desperate to succeed and lay down roots at Rovers. And a promotion to the third tier in his first season would be a nice way to cap off what has been a rollercoaster campaign on a personal level.

"I would have liked more, if I'm being honest," he adds, referring to his lack of starts. "But I know with the quality in the squad, the gaffer picks a team he thinks is the best and you can't really grumble. So I know when I get my chance, I have to take it.

"I've got to build on this now as has the team. The way the league is going, it's so competitive. But we just have to focus on ourselves, win our games and hopefully that gets us over the line.

"This is what we want to be involved in, a promotion chase. You don't want the season to just peter out."

Rovers head to Crewe Alexandra – the side who inflicted play-off agony on them at the end of last season – on Saturday lunchtime as they bid to get back to form after just one point from the last two games against Bromley and Swindon.