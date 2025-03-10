Doncaster Rovers see proposed fixture with League One side fall through

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has revealed that a proposed midweek 'bounce' game has now been cancelled.

Rovers have a blank midweek following last Saturday's hugely frustrating 2-2 draw with Swindon Town. McCann's were in command at half-time, with a 2-0 lead established thanks to a 19-second strike from Rob Street and then Joe Sbarra's first league goal for the club. But a triple substitution by the Robins at half-time worked a treat with two of the introductions netting within a minute of each other to ensure spoils were shared in DN4.

With a clutch of blank midweeks now in the calendar it was hoped that Rovers could pencil in a behind-closed-doors game to get some game time for those on the fringes. One was arranged for his coming midweek but the other team, a League One club, decided to cancel the proposed game.

"We had one arranged but it was cancelled," McCann said to the Free Press.

"And now what with the knocks and niggles that we have, we've not got enough bodies to fill a game really so we'd have probably cancelled that anyway."

McCann was, of course, referring to the fact that he was without an entire defence against Ian Holloway's side. Jamie Sterry, Joseph Olowu, Jay McGrath and James Maxwell all sat out the game with niggles but their manager is hopeful they can return for the televised trip to Crewe on Saturday lunchtime.

"We lost our whole back four from the previous game which in all my years of management I don't think I've ever had," McCann said. "But we've built a squad of boys who are all good enough to play."

Rovers will drop out of the automatic spots on Tuesday night if fourth-placed AFC Wimbledon win at home to Cheltenham.