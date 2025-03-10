Doncaster Rovers notebook: 'Phenomenal' season ticket sales as Josh Emmanuel lands new club

Rovers say they have had good uptake on season ticket sales for next season. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

A look at some of the bits of news surrounding Doncaster Rovers that may have gone under the radar.

Season ticket sales update

Rovers earned plenty of plaudits for the modest pricing of their season tickets for the 2025-26 campaign. Those who take up the 'early bird' offer and purchase before the end of March will be paying just over £10 per game in the south stand, or less than £15 per game in other areas of the ground.

That represents excellent value, especially if the club are promoted to League One.

Offering an update on sales in last weekend's matchday programme, chief commercial officer Shaun Lockwood said: "Sales over the first couple of weeks have been phenomenal and more than ten per cent have come from new members, which is incredibly encouraging."

Academy on a roll

Rovers' under-18s are on a superb run of form right now.

Paul Green's side are unbeaten in their last five, with four wins on the spin. The latest of those was a 1-0 win over Hartlepool last Saturday, with Rhomani Murray netting the only goal against opponents who saw a man sent off towards the latter stages.

It continued a resurgent run of form for the side in 2025. Recently the team paid a visit to Norwich City to sample the surroundings of a category One academy. That tour concluded with a friendly against the Canaries which they narrowly lost 3-2 after a gritty and encouraging performance.

Head coach Green says they took plenty from that into the Hartlepool game. "I'm really proud of the lads," he said. "We're creating opportunities and even recently against Norwich, a Category One club, we played well and we took that into this game.

"We were resolute even against ten men and got the deserved victory in the end."

The academy will look to continue their fine run next Saturday, away at Huddersfield.

Emmanuel lands new club

Josh Emmanuel's short stint at Rovers will probably be best remembered for his penchant for step-overs. The full-back signed after the season had started and went on to make a handful of appearances but the last of those was on Boxing Day.

He departed Rovers in early February with Grant McCann saying: "We've got two very good right-backs and Josh knew that. Any club that takes him will be getting a really good player. We wish him all the best, thank him for what he did for us and I hope he goes on to have a good career."

The 27-year-old has now signed a short-term arrangement with National League side FC Halifax Town and last weekend he made his debut, coming on as a second half sub in their 1-0 win over Yeovil. The Shaymen are right in the play-off mix as they bid to win promotion to the EFL.

Kick-off times upheaval

Last week it was announced the trip to Cheltenham (April 5) had been put back to 12.30pm, owing to live coverage on Sky Sports.

After doing some simple maths, as it stands, only 26 of Rovers' 56 games this season will have kicked off on a Saturday at 3pm.

But there's still scope for that figure to drop further. That's because the dates/times of the games against AFC Wimbledon (April 12) and Bradford City (April 26) could be altered if picked by Sky in future. The broadcaster reveals their selections a month in advance, announcing them each Thursday at 4pm.

Thankfully, the final day at Notts County (Saturday, May 3) is set in stone as every league game that day is shown live - despite usually being subject to the 3pm blackout rule - as per the terms of the TV deal.