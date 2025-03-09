Doncaster Rovers player praised by Grant McCann after ending 14-month wait

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann had warm words for defender Tom Nixon after he ended his long, long wait for a league start.

The 23-year-old re-signed for the club last summer after a loan spell in the 2023-24 campaign. But an early season injury and then the form of fellow right-back Jamie Sterry has meant he has had to bide his time on the fringes. But a mini-injury crisis on the eve of the visit of Swindon Town saw the former Hull City man come in from the cold.

Sterry and three other defenders all sat out the fixture, meaning a makeshift defence had to be put together at the 11th hour. Despite Rovers throwing away a 2-0 advantage as they were made to settle for just a point, McCann saw positives from the contest - including Nixon's performance.

It was only his eighth outing of the season but incredibly it was his first start in a league game in a whopping 14 months since a game against Stockport County back in January 2024.

"Tom's not played for so long so credit to him for getting through the 90 minutes," McCann told the Free Press.

"He did well and grew into the game. He's a good player and a young lad who's learning. There were a couple of rusty touches but that was to be expected.

"I had to phone a couple of the boys to say they were in the team on Saturday morning! We lost our whole back four from the previous game which in all my years of management I don't think I've ever had. But we've built a squad of boys who are all good enough to play."

Sterry (back) was absent from the squad along with fellow full-back James Maxwell (toe) and centre-halves Joseph Olowu (thigh) and Jay McGrath (groin) but McCann is hopeful that the quartet will return for the trip to Crewe next Saturday.