'Atrocious' - Grant McCann's verdict on what cost Doncaster Rovers the win against Swindon Town

Grant McCann admits Doncaster Rovers' sloppy start to the second half in their draw with Swindon Town was "embarrassing".

Rovers were 2-0 up and seemingly in cruise control at the interval: Rob Street opening the scoring after 19 seconds before Joe Sbarra netted his first league goal for the club.

But Swindon were buoyed by a triple half-time change and two of those alterations - Daniel Butterworth and Joe Westley - netted within 60 seconds of each other to turn the game on its head. Rovers toiled but just couldn't find a winner as it ended 2-2.

"It feels like a loss," said McCann, whose side remain third in the table after this result.

"I thought first half we were very good and should have been more than 2-0 up but then the start of the second half is embarrassing of us. To concede within five minutes and then again a minute after, it's just not good enough. It's really disappointing.

"It was atrocious (the start to second half). We can't be starting games like that. We wanted to carry on like we did in the first half and credit to Swindon, but for us we need to get better in certain moments. We need to learn better."

He hammered home the point of how bad the start was after the restart, saying: "We lost all control second half. The first goal we just switch off. The second one we get bet too easy and then there's a double run, it deflects and goes in. For five or ten minutes after that I was on edge, I really was. I was thinking 'are they going to score again here?'

"But we settled it after that, got back into it and had good chances to win it. But we don't take them and that frustrates me."

McCann made five changes for the match, with all four defenders who started at Bromley midweek absent.

Issuing an update he said: "We had to put a makeshift back four together today because of injuries. We thought Joseph (Olowu) and Jamie (Sterry) were going to make the game. Joseph limped out of training yesterday so that's a worry for us. He felt his thigh against Bromley, trained fine Friday but then at the end of the session it got a bit worse. We'll wait for the scan. Jamie phoned up this morning and his back just stiffened up."

McCann added that James Maxwell (toe) and Jay McGrath (groin) sat out as a precaution. He added: "Hopefully they'll all be back by next Saturday at Crewe."