Doncaster Rovers man hopes to make it a double as he battles Bradford City rival for award

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 10th Apr 2025, 09:20 BST
Owen Bailey scored twice for Rovers in March.Owen Bailey scored twice for Rovers in March.
Owen Bailey scored twice for Rovers in March.
Doncaster Rovers midfielder Owen Bailey has been nominated for the latest League Two player of the month award.

The Rovers lynchpin is on a four-man shortlist for the March prize after some stellar outings and two goals in five appearances last month. Bailey is an ever-present for Grant McCann's side this season and recently racked up his 100th appearance for the club.

He is up against Ryan Graydon (Fleetwood Town), George Lapslie (Bradford City) and Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers) for the March gong. If the 26-year-old lands the award he'll follow in the footsteps of teammate Luke Molyneux who won the prize back in August.

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies. The winners will be announced on Friday morning.

Rovers chief McCann and midfielder George Broadbent will face the media on Thursday lunchtime ahead of Saturday’s crucial home game against promotion rivals AFC Wimbledon.

