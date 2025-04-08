The calm before the storm as Doncaster Rovers prepare for 'manic' end to season

Rovers' chief Grant McCann. Pic: Howard Roe.

Grant McCann is bracing himself and his Doncaster Rovers players for a 'manic' run-in as the League Two promotion race reaches its conclusion.

Rovers have a rare midweek off from duties as they try to bottle the feelgood factor harnessed from their dramatic win at Cheltenham last weekend.

That victory, combined with results elsewhere, means their destiny remains in their own hands with just six games of the season remaining. They currently sit fourth but are just three points off top spot with a game in hand to boot. AFC Wimbledon, who sit one place and two points behind them in the standings, visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm) for another promotion six-pointer.

McCann hopes that a blank midweek can be the perfect tonic for his players before the visit of Johnnie Jackson's side sparks a busy run of four games inside ten days.

"All the focus now is on a manic period where we've got four games in just over a week or so," McCann said.

"We'll focus ourselves for that. We'll just play, prepare and rest. That's all we can do.

"It's important we keep those players who aren't in the team ready because that's always big: those not in the team need to be ready when called upon.

"The pleasing thing is that we've got everyone fit, apart from Joseph Olowu. I left six players off the bench at Cheltenham but they still all travelled with us because I wanted the squad with us. The players know that they'll be needed over this next period of games."

James Maxwell was one of the aforementioned players who travelled to Gloucestershire but didn't play as he continues to treat a troublesome toe complaint. McCann was hopeful that a full week on the training pitches at Cantley will aid his recovery as the Scot looks to return after a month on the sidelines.