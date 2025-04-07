Award-winning Doncaster Rovers man on being a role model, Netflix documentary + Marcus Rashford

Rovers defender Joseph Olowu. Pic: Howard Roe.

Joseph Olowu fully intends to use his platform as a professional footballer to try and be a positive role model for youngsters.

The Doncaster Rovers man was last week named League Two's Community Player of the Season for his selfless off-field contributions.

The centre-half is a regular attendee at workshops and sessions around the region and is a more than worthy winner of the annual gong.

"There's a massive part for footballers to play," he said in an interview with the Mirror. "It's probably the most watched sport and it carries the most influence. You'd be surprised [at the impact it can have]. Look at the things Marcus Rashford has done; that's a professional footballer doing that. So you think, if there were more footballers almost stepping forward and going, 'You know what? We've got a platform, lets use it', who knows [what we can do].

"You've got footballers that have millions of followers. They can say something and kids jump at it. So if they were to push a message of positivity and a message of trying to encourage kids [it can help]. The new series on Netflix, Adolescence, I believe the guy that wrote it, he was talking about how it was more so a message for society to ask everyone, like, we should all be held accountable because of what's going on with younger children.

"Young kids are stabbing and hurting each other, and it's for the people in the right places - and in this example, footballers - to kind of come to the forefront and be expressive about how we can make things better for young children."

Olowu has an infectious personality and is clearly someone not willing to devote time to helping others. The fact that he has started learning sign language to help communicate with participants in one of the aforementioned workshops says it all.

He adds: "The world's in a very interesting place at the moment. It's about trying to help the younger generation kind of see that there's another five, 10, 20 years to look ahead to. I don't think many kids can see past the age of 20, 21 or even 25, but there's a lot of life to live.

"I think for me it's just trying to help them [see that] as much as possible, just try and open their eyes to that. And if there is anyway I can, I'm more than willing to do so."

Olowu is a fine footballer on the pitch, and an even better man off it.