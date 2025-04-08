National journalist ranks Doncaster Rovers' home ground in list of best to worst 92 stadiums
Visiting each and every home ground of the clubs in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two is a labour of love and a badge of honour for those who proudly tick them all off their list.
The Daily Mail's chief sports writer Oliver Holt recently completed said feat and for a special feature he compiled his opinion of all the stadiums, from best to worst. But where did Doncaster Rovers finish in his bumper rankings? Well, not as high as you'd have hoped.
The Eco-Power Stadium was given 75th placing in Holt's table albeit they did rank above stadia such as West Ham United's Olympic Stadium, Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough and Derby County's Pride Park.
Writing his justification for Rovers' entry, Holt said: It is, at least, a pleasant walk to the Eco-Power Stadium on the outskirts of Doncaster.
"I parked on the estate grouped around Lakeside Lake and strolled around its shores until I came to the stadium. Things go slightly downhill from there.
"It’s a perfectly presentable stadium but there is little to distinguish it. It is a uniform modern bowl stuck on the outside of town that is rescued by the club’s excellent support."
