National journalist ranks Doncaster Rovers' home ground in list of best to worst 92 stadiums

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 8th Apr 2025, 08:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Anyone who has ever done 'the 92' will attest that there's plenty of hard work, time and money that goes into it.

Visiting each and every home ground of the clubs in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two is a labour of love and a badge of honour for those who proudly tick them all off their list.

The Daily Mail's chief sports writer Oliver Holt recently completed said feat and for a special feature he compiled his opinion of all the stadiums, from best to worst. But where did Doncaster Rovers finish in his bumper rankings? Well, not as high as you'd have hoped.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Eco-Power Stadium was given 75th placing in Holt's table albeit they did rank above stadia such as West Ham United's Olympic Stadium, Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough and Derby County's Pride Park.

Writing his justification for Rovers' entry, Holt said: It is, at least, a pleasant walk to the Eco-Power Stadium on the outskirts of Doncaster.

"I parked on the estate grouped around Lakeside Lake and strolled around its shores until I came to the stadium. Things go slightly downhill from there.

"It’s a perfectly presentable stadium but there is little to distinguish it. It is a uniform modern bowl stuck on the outside of town that is rescued by the club’s excellent support."

Related topics:ChampionshipPremier LeagueLeague TwoLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice