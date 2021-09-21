Doncaster Rovers join Fair Game group - what do they represent?

Keepmoat Stadium. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The Fair Game group includes Luton Town from the Championship, Lincoln, Accrington, AFC Wimbledon, Shrewsbury and Cambridge in League One and Bristol Rovers, Grimsby, Rochdale, Carlisle, Leyton Orient, Newport and Tranmere in League Two.

Several more clubs are on board from lower down in the pyramid.

They want to see an independent regulator with powers to oversee the men’s and women’s game and believe parachute payments should be redistributed.

Fair Game is also in favour of salary caps and argue that clubs ‘must be more transparent and consistent in their financial reporting’.

They also demand that owners’ and directors’ tests ‘are more robust’.

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: “As a club we are passionate about supporting Fair Game.

“Fair Game wants protect the integrity of competitions, have a fairer distribution of monies from the top, and ensure that as custodians of a football club we cannot wipe away a club’s history or identity.

“These principals are to achieve a sustainability which is a big part of what we are trying to achieve with the Club Doncaster model. It is something that we believe will help ensure that every football club – no matter how big or small – is here for the future generations.

“To achieve this, all clubs must come together and we are delighted to be joining 28 other football clubs in sharing and promoting the Fair Game message.”

Niall Couper, director of Fair Game, said: “I am delighted that Doncaster Rovers have joined.

“Fair Game is calling for fairness, sustainability and success. At Fair Game, we want long-term realistic solutions and we believe we can deliver them.

“We want a sport where every fan can put their shirt on in the morning proud in what it stands for, safe in the knowledge that the traditions and heritage of their club will always be there.”