Doncaster Rovers will travel to Crewe Alexandra after the draw for the first round proper of this season's FA Cup was conducted.

Grant McCann's side will take on The Railwaymen across the weekend of November 1/2 in the world's oldest cup competition. Rovers will bank £45,000 if they go through to round two. With replays having been scrapped from this point onwards, ties that finish level after 90 minutes will go to extra-time and then penalties, if required.

Last term Rovers reached the fourth round of the competition, losing to eventual winners Crystal Palace. Prior to that they had three successive away games, winning at Barrow, Kettering and Hull City respectively. The draw continues the remarkable record of Rovers being handed away ties across various cup competitions over the last few seasons.