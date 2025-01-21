Doncaster Rovers give loose deadline for Cantley Park revamp + six-figure medical bills' reduction

Doncaster Rovers' training ground at Cantley Park is getting a makeover.

Doncaster Rovers are hopeful that planned upgrades to the club's training ground can be completed by the early part of next season.

Provided planning permission is granted, a new building will be going up at Cantley Park to replace the existing portable building that houses the gym. The hope is that a step-up in the quality of the facilities will benefit the whole club, with players having more room and not be as cramped in the current set-up.

At the 'Meet the Owners' event on Monday night, Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin put some more meat on the bone with regards why it was needed and where the process is at time-wise.

"The background was that Grant (McCann, manager), in a positive way, put myself and Terry under pressure to improve the facilities at the training ground," Baldwin said. "The gym and medical facilities were tired, to put it mildly.

"To put it into statistics, we spent around £330,000 on operations (for players) last season. This year, we've spent just under £60,000 so far and Dave Rennie can take a lot of credit for that. From our perspective, it was important for us to invest in the health of the players, to make them more robust. And it helps when trying to attract better players if we have a brand new facility."

"We're expecting planning permission hopefully by the start of next month. But it can only happen with Terry (Bramall, owner). It's not just money, he puts far more in than that. You worry about conversations over money but it was probably the easiest conversation we've had. He saw it is an excellent investment. Without Terry this would not be happen and it's a significant change that is happening."

The evening also saw detailed sketches of the proposed new complex presented to the supporters in attendance.

Stuart Thacker, managing director of developers WorkBox Direct, went through the plans adding: "It's purpose-built. It's designed around the club. The training ground was inherited and needed to be adapted around. This is a chance to make it your own. The aim is to get the players in the new facility within the first month of next (2025-26) season."