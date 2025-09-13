Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann on why his bold, positive approach will never change

The football world is littered with cliches. You only have to listen to a couple of minutes of most press conferences and undoubtedly one or two will be dropped in.

But there's one in particular that grinds the gears of Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann - 'the fear of failure'.

"I've never understood that quote," McCann tells the Free Press.

"For me, want to be as positive and brave as possible and I think the braver you are the more successful you become. If we do lose games there's a sign up here (at training ground) that says 'we're either winning or learning' so we're not losing. It's something we've tried to adapt to the group since we've been here.

"We don't go into any game fearing anybody or fearing that we might fail. I'd rather go into a game knowing that this approach is bold. But if we get beat then so be it."

That fearless approach has been evident in the opening month of the new season. Rovers have posted a terrific points return in League One and have also reached the third round of the League Cup. Their approach to matches has largely remained the same since McCann's return to the club in the summer of 2023. Of course, there's been slight tactical tweaks but on the whole it is about being positive and Rovers trying to be proactive rather than reactive, regardless of who they're playing.

It's something McCann admits he has honed over the last few years, whereas early on in his managerial career there was moments where he was slightly more 'safe' - as he explains.

"The first time I was here, I was a wee bit on that side (cautious) in the play-off first leg against Charlton - a little bit on the safe side with the team selection and we ultimately lost the game.

"The second leg we didn't have that mindset and we went and won the game but then lost on penalties. There's been times in my management career, particularly early on, when I may have been a bit subdued or thought differently but over the last two or three years my mindset's completely changed.

"And I think the more positive you can be then I think the outcome is better."