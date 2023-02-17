Doncaster Rovers boss Danny Schofield receptive towards introducing B Team

Doncaster’s under-23s section was disbanded in 2020 due to the financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Head coach Schofield was also receptive to the idea when it came up for discussion during his pre-match press duties ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sutton United.

Danny Schofield has given the thumbs up to the idea of a B Team at Doncaster Rovers.

He told reporters: “It’s something I was quite conscious of coming into the role – where do the players who aren’t getting games in the first team get their fixtures?

“We have tried to arrange friendlies, I think we have had two (Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers) which for me probably isn’t enough.

"The players need to play regularly so when they get the opportunity for the first team they can go and perform.”

Numerous Rovers players who have returned from injuries this term have spoken of their need to play several games before getting back up to full speed.

A lack of friendly or development fixtures has meant they have come straight back into the first-team fold, however, with several of them suffering further injuries not long after their return.

Schofield, who boasts coaching experience in the development set-ups at the likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield, said: “It’s important we try to get some fixtures arranged, whether it’s friendlies or creating that B Team idea.

