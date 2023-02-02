New Doncaster Rovers signing scores twice in friendly win over Bolton Wanderers

Youth team striker Jack Goodman, who is in the second year of his scholarship, was also on the scoresheet at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Lakin joined Rovers on loan from League One side Burton Albion last week in pursuit of regular football after featuring just eight times for his parent club in the first half of the season.

The midfielder made his debut off the bench in last weekend’s 4-1 loss to Mansfield Town.

Charle Lakin scored twice as Doncaster Rovers beat Bolton Wanderers' B team.

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “There’s nothing better than an 11v11 game against a different opponent.

"It was just to feed some of our messages into the new recruits to get them to buy into it more in a different scenario to a training session."

The fixture was arranged prior to the Mansfield defeat with several players in need of match sharpness involved for the hosts.

They included Tommy Rowe, Joseph Olowu and Bobby Faulkner.

Schofield said: “I’d ideally want an extra game for those players every week and some of the under-18s players can come in and we can have a look at them and see the level they’re at and where they need to improve.

"We’re trying to establish more friendlies.”

Schofield has been frustrated by several postponements since he took charge, but Saturday’s match at home to Hartlepool will be the first of five games within a fortnight.