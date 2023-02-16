Doncaster Rovers would like to re-establish an under-23s side or create B Team

Doncaster’s under-23s section was disbanded in 2020 due to the financial pressures of the coronavirus pandemic.

Max Watters and Shane Blaney were among the under-23 squad members subsequently allowed to leave Rovers, with the pair since joining Cardiff City and Motherwell respectively.

The Bluebirds paid £1 million to sign striker Watters from Crawley Town in 2021, just seven months after he was allowed to leave the Eco-Power Stadium for nothing.

Max Watters (left) in action for Cardiff City. He joined the Bluebirds for £1 million seven months after being released by Doncaster Rovers.

Speaking at the club’s Meet the Owners event on Monday, head of football operations James Coppinger said: “At the minute the four or five (eligible) players we have got have all been out on loan this season and had some fantastic experience.

"In the future it would be nice to get the 23s or a B Team established, but it comes down to funding.

"It’s something we will probably have to have a conversation around whether it would be viable or not.”

It is understood Doncaster’s head coach Danny Schofield would be in favour of establishing a gateway team between the under-18s and senior side.

Much of Schofield’s coaching experience has come in development football with the likes of Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield.

He previously spoke of his desire to see his side play more friendly matches in between games, which a reserve section could provide.

"You have to be an exceptional player to come out of the under-18s and go into first-team football and find your feet straight away,” Doncaster’s under-18s boss Frank Sinclair said last month.