Doncaster Rovers beaten by youthful Sheffield Wednesday side in friendly

The match was held at the Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon after Doncaster’s match against Harrogate Town last weekend was called off due to the cold snap.

Kieran Agard scored a late penalty for Rovers, who are understood to have fielded a number of senior players against the Owls and made numerous substitutions throughout the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young midfielder Liam Ravenhill was also given some much-needed game time, having not featured since returning from a loan spell at National League North side Blyth Spartans.

Doncaster Rovers were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Wednesday led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Alex Mighten and former Doncaster loanee Mallik Wilks.

Wilks scored 16 times in all competitions for Rovers in the 2018/19 season and reached double figures for assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls are managed by Darren Moore, who left DN4 to take charge at Hillsborough in March 2021.