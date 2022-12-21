Doncaster Rovers beaten by youthful Sheffield Wednesday side in friendly
Doncaster Rovers were beaten 2-1 by a youthful Sheffield Wednesday side in a behind-closed-doors friendly.
The match was held at the Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon after Doncaster’s match against Harrogate Town last weekend was called off due to the cold snap.
Kieran Agard scored a late penalty for Rovers, who are understood to have fielded a number of senior players against the Owls and made numerous substitutions throughout the match.
Young midfielder Liam Ravenhill was also given some much-needed game time, having not featured since returning from a loan spell at National League North side Blyth Spartans.
Wednesday led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Alex Mighten and former Doncaster loanee Mallik Wilks.
Wilks scored 16 times in all competitions for Rovers in the 2018/19 season and reached double figures for assists.
The Owls are managed by Darren Moore, who left DN4 to take charge at Hillsborough in March 2021.
He is assisted by his former number two at the Eco-Power Stadium, Jamie Smith.