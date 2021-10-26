Doncaster Rovers Belles to face Stoke City in FA Cup first round

Jess Andrew. Photo: Julian Barker

Andy Butler’s side scored three goals in the first 15 minutes to remove any prospect of a slip up against Nottingham Trent University, who play two tiers below Belles, in Sunday’s third qualifying round tie.

Captain Jess Andrew, Nadia Khan and Jasmine Saxton were on target in a 3-0 win at Oxford Street.

Belles’ reward is a trip to Stoke who play a tier higher in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division on Sunday, November 14.

That tie will be the third in a hat trick of testing games.

Belles host another Northern Premier Division outfit in Nottingham Forest in the FAWNL Plate on November 7.

But first comes a key league game this Sunday when Belles visit Boldmere St Michaels in FAWNL Division One Midlands.

Belles are currently second in the table, two points behind Lincoln City, with Boldmere in third place, three points behind Belles but with a game in hand on the top pair.

Boldmere suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at Lichfield in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Meanwhile, midfielder Niamh Doody has returned to Belles from Sheffield United.

“It was a great experience at Sheffield United making my debut against Burnley but now I want to play regular football and show what I can do,” said Doody.

“I want to develop my game at a number ten role, create more chances and score more goals. I am very happy with my defensive side of my game.