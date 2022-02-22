Doncaster Rovers 2 Accrington Stanley 0 RECAP: Martin and Olowu on target in vital win

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

If Rovers lose tonight they would equal their club record run of eight successive home league defeats – set during the notorious 1997/98 season.

Latest from the Eco-Power Stadium

Big win for Rovers! The first half certainly wasn’t pretty but it laid a foundation for an improved second half performance. They got a bit of luck for Martin’s goal but it’s about time something went in their favour. Nice goal from Olowu to seal the three points.

90+5 Full time: 2-0

88 GOAL Rovers! A throw-in is helped across the face of goal by Griffiths and Olowu is there to score.

81 Rovers not unduly troubled since going ahead. Clayton about to come on.

67 GOAL Rovers – Martin’s shot takes a big deflection and loops over Savin.

65 Freekick drops kindly for Martin in the box and he should do better. Big chance.

61 Rovers fans doing their best to lift the mood but there’s very little to get excited about here.

54 Scramble in Rovers’ box and a goalbound effort is well blocked by Jackson.

54 Martin breaks and is invited to shoot but his effort sails over the bar.

47 Martin’s shot from close range is blocked. Outstanding turn from Gardner in the build-up.

That’s been a poor half from Rovers. Far too much hit and hope. No concerted pressure. Griffiths isolated up front. The visitors look much more in sync and sure of themselves. Must do better.

45 Half time: 0-0

37 Decent efforts from Smith and Martin in quick succession. That’s lifted the crowd.

36 Long range effort from Leigh almost spilled by Mitchell.

28 Accrington have had the better of it so far. They look more composed on the ball and they’ve tested the goalkeeper more.

12 Adedoyin drives into the box. Important block by Olowu. From the corner Mitchell denies Bishop and then an acrobatic attempt by Nottingham.

6 Knoyle drills a shot just wide.

5 A couple of early sights of goal for the visitors. Rovers yet to get going.

Match details

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle (Odubeko 65), Younger, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Gardner (Clayton 82), Smith, Rowe, Martin, Griffiths (Horton 89). Subs: Jones, Dodoo, Barlow, Agard.

Accrington: Savin, Rodgers (Lewis 83), Rich-Baghuelou, Hamilton, Conneely, Bishop, McConville, Nottingham, Leigh (Pell 83), Clark, Adedoyin (Longelo 62). Subs: Isherwood, Procter, Morgan.

Referee: Andy Haines

Attendance: 5,396

Team news

Tommy Rowe has been passed fit and starts for Rovers. Rowe underwent a late fitness test after suffering a dead leg against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.