How Doncaster Rovers could equal unwanted club record against Accrington Stanley

Rovers’ 3-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday was their seventh successive home league defeat.

That sequence is the second longest losing run at home in the club’s Football League history.

The club record is eight consecutive home league defeats – which happened during the fateful 1997/98 season when Rovers were relegated to the Conference.

Rovers lost consecutive Division Three games to Macclesfield, Scunthorpe, Mansfield, Torquay, Darlington, Barnet, Scarborough and Lincoln between January and March as they were relegated out of the Football League with just 20 points from 46 games.

The last time Rovers avoided defeat at home this season was on December 11 when they beat Shrewsbury Town 1-0 thanks to Joseph Olowu’s late goal and the ground was still known as the Keepmoat Stadium.