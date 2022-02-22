Gary McSheffrey delivers clear message ahead of Doncaster Rovers' game against Accrington Stanley

Gary McSheffrey congratulates Sheffield Wednesday's players after their 3-1 win at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

That was the message from Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey ahead of tonight’s visit of Accrington Stanley to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Eight of Rovers’ last ten games have been against sides currently in the top half of League One.

They have picked up nine points from those matches to keep the sides immediately above them within reach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conversely, eight of Rovers’ final 12 games are against sides currently in the bottom half of League One.

So it’s simply do or die now for Doncaster in their bid to avoid the drop.

McSheffrey said: “If you look back at the games we’ve had over the previous month to five weeks, I think we started that period probably nine or ten points adrift.

“Now the gap is six.

“We knew because of the teams we were playing against it was going to be difficult. We’ve managed to win three of those games and the gap has closed because no one has taken advantage above us.

“We’re in a position where really our season starts now.

“Whatever’s happened has happened. We draw a line under it and we’ve got some huge games coming up.

“They are huge games that are winnable so that’s our aim going forward now.”

On the horizon Rovers have a potentially decisive quartet of fixtures against AFC Wimbledon (20th), Cheltenham Town (15th), Gillingham (22nd) and Fleetwood Town (19th).

But first they face bogey side Accrington who have not lost to Rovers in the last nine meetings between the sides.

“It’ll be a really difficult game,” said McSheffrey. "They’re physical, they mix the play up well, they’ve got good gamey all-round footballers who know the game.

“It’s a little like old-school type football where they shoot on sight, they make good runs off strikers, the midfielders can score goals, the defenders are no-nonsense and they’re a threat from set-plays.

“A lot of their games are quite open and they go for it, they don’t go to draw games, they go for the win every time.