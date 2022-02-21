Injury update ahead of Doncaster Rovers' home clash with Accrington Stanley

Tommy Rowe. Picture: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

The 33-year-old was forced off with a dead leg midway through the first half of Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Boss Gary McSheffrey will give the influential midfielder as much time as possible to prove his fitness for the first game in what could prove to be a decisive run of fixtures.

Rovers welcome Accrington to the Eco-Power Stadium before facing AFC Wimbledon, Cheltenham, Gillingham and Fleetwood Town.

“Tommy couldn’t really bend his leg,” said Rovers’ boss. “It was affecting his running and he couldn’t get up to full speed and power off his leg.

"We’ll have a look at that tomorrow. We’ll assess it when we’re in for our pre-match meal.”

Meanwhile, Ethan Galbraith is no nearer to a return to action as he continues to be troubled by a nerve issue in his calf and hamstring.

“He’s still at Manchester United,” said McSheffrey.

“I think he was doing a bit of rehab with their physio last week and I think he’s still feeling the injury.

"It’s one I need to touch base with their loans manager about just to see where he’s at.”

Charlie Seaman has missed the last three games with a knee problem and there was no indication he would return to the squad against Stanley.

John Bostock and Tom Anderson are the longer term injury victims closest to a return.