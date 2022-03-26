Doncaster Rovers 0 Charlton Athletic 1 RECAP: Rovers continue to fire blanks as they slip closer to relegation trapdoor
Follow all the action from the Eco-Power Stadium as Doncaster Rovers go in search of three precious points against Charlton Athletic.
Three teams in the bottom six do not play this weekend – so Rovers have a big opportunity to move closer to safety.
But will they take it?
International fixtures mean Crewe, Morecambe and Fleetwood Town are without a game in League One today.
Gillingham travel to Accrington Stanley and AFC Wimbledon host Cambridge United.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.
LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic
Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 17:00
MATCH DETAILS
Doncaster Rovers 0 Charlton Athletic 1
Goals: Stockley 67
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Barlow (Younger 46), Clayton, Smith (Bostock 76), Rowe, Jackson (Martin 72), Hiwula, Dodoo. Subs: Jones, Horton, Gardner, Griffiths.
Charlton: MacGillivray, Purrington, Lavelle, Matthews, Dobson, Gilbey, Fraser (Lee 90+2), Blackett-Taylor (Famewo 90), Clare, Stockley, Washington. Subs: Harness, Pearce, Jaiyesimi, Leko, Burstow.
Referee: Sam Allison
FULL TIME
It’s finished 1-0.
It could and probably should have been a lot more comfortable for the visitors.
Another toothless and totally uninspiring performance.
90+5 CLOSE!
Rowe’s deflected shot saved by MacGillivary.
It’s not been deserved but Rovers almost grabbed a last gasp equaliser.
90 ADDED TIME
Six minutes to be added on.
90 GAMESMANSHIP
Charlton using every trick in the book to waste time here.
87 FREEKICK
Freekick for Rovers in a promising position but it comes to nothing.
74 MAJOR LET-OFF
Rowe gives it away on halfway and Washington races clear only to see his shot saved by Mitchell.
It rebounds to Stockley who has the goal at his mercy but he hits the bar!
Blackett-Taylor’s in again but this time Mitchell blocks his shot.
67 GOAL CHARLTON
Blackett-Taylor gets in down the left and his cross is prodded home by Stockley.
64 CLOSE!
There’s some pinball on the edge of the area and Smith shoots just wide.
Just an inkling of some encouraging signs here.