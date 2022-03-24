Doncaster Rovers boss faces questions on his future and January transfer business

Gary McSheffrey

The 39-year-old, who replaced Richie Wellens in the hot seat in December, is attempting to drag Rovers out of the relegation mire in his first senior job in management.

Rovers have reduced the gap to safety to four points over the last couple of months – after being as many as 11 points adrift in early February.

But, with seven games left to play, time is now running out in the race for survival.

McSheffrey has won five of his 20 league matches in charge.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic he was asked whether he will remain at the club next season whatever happens and if the Rovers board had given him any assurances about his own future.

"I’ve signed a 12-month rolling contract so as far as I know every day I’ve got 12 months of employment left,” said McSheffrey.

"That’s a question you’d have to ask them [the board].

"But I don’t feel any pressure from above, no.”

McSheffrey was also asked to reflect on his January transfer business and how his eight new additions have performed.

Jonathan Mitchell, Ollie Younger, Adam Clayton, Reo Griffiths and Kieran Agard arrived as permanent signings, while Ben Jackson, Josh Martin and Mipo Odubeko joined on loan.

"I think there’s a few really contributed,” said McSheffrey.

“There’s a couple you might have expected more from and got up to speed a little bit faster.

"It’s hindsight isn’t it? It’s one of those things. Some people have got up to speed quite fast and others have taken more time. That’s the risk you take sometimes."

On whether he felt responsible for certain players not having more of an immediate impact, McSheffrey added: "I’ll be accountable for anything. Not a problem.

"If I don’t get something right I’ll hold my hands up but we don’t know yet if it’s not been right.