Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey drops hint about his job security ahead of Fleetwood Town clash

McSheffrey talked about a “long term goal and vision” for him at Rovers ahead of this weekend’s six-pointer at Fleetwood Town.

The 39-year-old also revealed plans are in place to further strengthen his backroom team over the summer.

Former youth team boss McSheffrey was appointed to his first senior role in management by Rovers in December following the departure of Richie Wellens after his failed six-month spell in charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary McSheffrey

Rovers have won five games out of 19 under their rookie boss and are four points adrift of safety with eight games left to play.

McSheffrey was asked in his pre-match press conference about the challenge of starting out in management in the midst of a relegation battle.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity.

“I feel there’s a rebuild behind the scenes that probably the human eye doesn’t see. I think there’s a lot of good stuff going on at the training ground. There’s a lot of good stuff going in the backroom staff and the support network I have.

“It’s been a sticky period in terms of where we are, the position we are in the league and the fixtures we’ve had to face but ultimately it’s a great opportunity for me.

"There’s a long term goal and vision for me and I think we can get there and turn things around.”

He added: "Survival is obviously the goal that everyone wants but there’ll still be new staff coming into the club over the summer that are part of the backroom staff.

"Things can’t happen instantly because people are in roles elsewhere and it takes time to hand in notice periods et cetera.

"Regardless of what happens there’s a bigger plan and things will still happen to get the club to move forward.”

McSheffrey has now been in charge for the same number of league games as Wellens.

Wellens’ record was P19 W3 D4 L12 F11 A34 Pts 13 PPG 0.68.