Doncaster Rovers striker ruled out for the rest of the season
Doncaster Rovers striker Kieran Agard is out for the rest of the season after tearing his hamstring at Fleetwood Town last weekend.
Agard, 32, was making his first start for two months but was forced off after just 13 minutes at Highbury Stadium.
Boss Gary McSheffrey delivered news of the club’s latest injury setback at this morning’s press conference and said the striker is now facing surgery and a 10-week rehabilitation period.
"Obviously we put him back in from the start on Saturday hoping his experience would help us,” said McSheffrey.
"His sharpness in training had picked up and he looked like he was ready to prove a point if you like.
"It’s disappointing. He jarred his leg on the Fleetwood pitch and it hyerextended his knee.
"His hamstring is still intact but there was a substantial tear from that hyperextension.
"I'm gutted for Kieran but we’ll support him whatever way we can and get him back to fitness.”
Agard signed an 18-month deal at Rovers in January. He is yet to score for the club in eight appearances.