Medical team to be bolstered as Doncaster Rovers add more backroom staff

Gary McSheffrey and his backroom team.

Boss Gary McSheffrey revealed last week that plans were in place to add to his backroom team over the summer.

The Free Press asked McSheffrey this morning – at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic – which positions would be filled.

“There’s a first team analyst coming in because Matt Saunders has stepped up from the under 18s since Alex [Bailey] went to Sheffield United,” said McSheffrey.

“Matt’s been working his socks off for us producing clips of the opposition and for our post-match performance analysis.

“So we’ve got a first team analyst coming in with a good few years experience and then there’s going to be another physio coming in as well.”

Rovers’ medical team have come under scrutiny as a result of Rovers’ injury-ravaged season which has included long term lay-offs for the likes of Jon Taylor, Fejiri Okenabirhie and captain Tom Anderson.

Head of physiotherapy Jon Chatfield joined the club in January 2019.

A recent job advert for a full-time physiotherapist at Club Doncaster said the chosen candidate’s role would involve ‘spending significant time with the senior male team with the main physiotherapist working as part of our backroom staff to ensure that our players are given all opportunities to reach their potential on the field’.

The latest additions to the backroom team will mark a complete overhaul over recent months with Frank Sinclair (assistant manager), Steve Hernandez (goalkeeping coach) and Sam Bowring (head of sports science) effectively replacing Noel Hunt, Paul Gerrard and part time fitness coach Paul Green.