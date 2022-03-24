Reo Griffiths

Is this the side Gary McSheffrey will select for Doncaster Rovers' vital home game with Charlton Athletic?

Doncaster Rovers, craving a win to reignite their survival bid, face Charlton Athletic at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

By Paul Goodwin
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:07 pm

Rovers have picked up just two points from their last four games and have failed to score in their last three outings.

So what sort of team could Gary McSheffrey pick for the clash against the Addicks?

Here, we take a look and deliver our predicted Rovers line-up for the game...

1. Jonathan Mitchell

Mitchell has proven to be a useful acquisition and performed competently at Fleetwood last weekend.

2. Kyle Knoyle

Gary McSheffrey could keep faith with the back three which kept a clean sheet at Fleetwood, meaning Knoyle would continue on the right of that trio. He looked to get forward from that position against Gillingham but was more reserved last weekend.

3. Ro-Shaun Williams

Williams is set to continue in the middle of the back three. His game has steadily improved over the course of the season.

4. Joseph Olowu

Olowu is likely to continue on the left of the back three. The 22-year-old has the potential to become a very useful asset for Rovers.

