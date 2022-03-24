Is this the side Gary McSheffrey will select for Doncaster Rovers' vital home game with Charlton Athletic?

Rovers have picked up just two points from their last four games and have failed to score in their last three outings.
So what sort of team could Gary McSheffrey pick for the clash against the Addicks?
Here, we take a look and deliver our predicted Rovers line-up for the game...
1. Jonathan Mitchell
Mitchell has proven to be a useful acquisition and performed competently at Fleetwood last weekend.
Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD
2. Kyle Knoyle
Gary McSheffrey could keep faith with the back three which kept a clean sheet at Fleetwood, meaning Knoyle would continue on the right of that trio. He looked to get forward from that position against Gillingham but was more reserved last weekend.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
3. Ro-Shaun Williams
Williams is set to continue in the middle of the back three. His game has steadily improved over the course of the season.
Photo: AHPIX Ltd
4. Joseph Olowu
Olowu is likely to continue on the left of the back three. The 22-year-old has the potential to become a very useful asset for Rovers.
Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD