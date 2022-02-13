Danny Cowley reveals how Portsmouth exploited one of Doncaster Rovers' weaknesses in comfortable win

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley. Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Pompey struggled for fluency in a goalless first half at Fratton Park but they got into their groove after the break to run out 4-0 winners.

And three of their goals came from crosses – after Cowley highlighted Rovers’ problems in dealing with deliveries into the box and selected his team accordingly.

“It’s a really good win,” said Cowley. “We had to fight hard in the first half, when we were a bit too risk averse.

“But we managed to find a bit of rhythm towards the break and our message to the players was then just to free themselves up a little bit.

“We wanted them to be more courageous on the ball because we picked an attacking and technical team.

“That’s what happened and you saw more of a flow to our performance, particularly when we scored the second goal. You could see a confidence that perhaps hasn’t been there.

“We knew that Doncaster conceded a lot of goals from crosses, and so we wanted two of our best people at that if we got into those advanced areas.

“Marcus [Harness] and Reeco [Hackett] certainly have quality with their deliveries and I think three of our four goals came from balls into the box – either from open play or set-pieces.

“It's been a good week and after a good performance against the odds at Oxford and then digging in to beat Burton in midweek.

“In this game I thought the second half was the best we’ve played for a long time and it gave us a platform to build on.

“Things are coming together for us, but we’re still a work in progress and have to continue working hard.”