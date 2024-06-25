Billy Sharp looking to end 18-month wait after sealing dream Doncaster Rovers return
The 38-year-old has rejoined the club for a fourth spell, signing a one-year deal after his release from Hull City.
Manager Grant McCann will be hoping that the fans' favourite can provide another shot in the arm for what has already been a hugely impressive summer of business.
For Sharp, he will be looking to make up for lost time after an unusually quiet spell with his last club. Sharp failed to score in 13 outings for the Tigers - something that clearly irks him given his outstanding scoring record throughout his career.
He is itching to get started again with Rovers and is already looking to tick off yet another landmark. He is on 249 league goals in England - and wants to try and bring up 250 on the opening day when August 10 arrives.
He’s had to wait a fair amount of time, given that goal number 249 came way back in December 2022 for Sheffield United. His last goal of any kind on these shores was February 2023, in an FA Cup tie versus Wrexham.
"I went to America and scored a few goals but last season is the first season in 20-odd years that I've not scored in English football," Sharp said.
"That hurt me a little bit. I need one goal for 250 league goals so that'll be nice to get that quickly!
"It's me that I didn't score for Hull, the only team in my career I've not scored for. But I've still got lots in me. Hopefully I can be a success again like I was last time for Doncaster Rovers."
Rovers discover their fixture list on Wednesday morning at 9am. The following day they'll also discover who their Carabao Cup first round opponents will be, as well as the identity of the final team in their Bristol Street Motors Trophy group. Huddersfield Town and Barnsley will join Rovers, as well as a to-be-confirmed Premier League under-21 side, in Group F.
