A closer look at the strikers Doncaster Rovers could sign on deadline day

Richie Wellens is particularly keen to bring in Sunderland striker Will Grigg, but there are other options which have been lined up by the Rovers recruitment team.

Here, we take a closer look at the forwards who are on Rovers’ radar on deadline day.

WILL GRIGG

Sunderland are keen to get the Northern Ireland international off their books after he has struggled to replicate his form in front of goal since his big money move from Wigan Athletic in January 2019.

The 30-year-old is out of contract at the Stadium of Light next summer, with his potential loan move effectively marking his exit from the club.

Grigg has scored eight goals in 62 appearances for Sunderland - with only 37 starts - after moving to the club for a League One record fee, reportedly £3million.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons - whom he played for earlier in his career - scoring eight goals in 20 appearances.

Grigg rose to prominence with Wigan, for whom he netted 65 times in 150 appearances, with 26 goals in 51 appearances as the Latics secured promotion to the Championship in 2018.

It earned him international recognition and he has won 13 caps for Northern Ireland.

DANNY HYLTON

The 32-year-old has found himself down the pecking order at Luton Town since the Hatters won promotion to the Championship two years ago.

He scored 21 goals in 39 games in two consecutive seasons for the Hatters in League Two and netted eight in 25 during the run to promotion from League One.

He made a name for himself with Aldershot before joining Rotherham United, only to struggle to make an impression.

He left the Millers to join Oxford United, netting 30 goals in 101 appearances before his move to Luton.

Hylton is another player who is out of contract at his club in the summer.

KYLE JOSEPH

The 19-year-old joined Swansea City earlier this summer after leaving Wigan Athletic, costing around £500,000 in compensation.

Joseph joined Wigan at 13 and made his way through their academy system until making his first team debut last October.

He scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Latics last season, with 13 of those being starts. Joseph netted a hat trick in a 4-3 win over Burton Albion.

Joseph has made two appearances so far this season for Swansea.

He has won international caps for Scotland at age group level up to U21s.

KENNETH ZOHORE

Danish striker Zohore joined West Bromwich Albion two years ago from Cardiff City in a deal worth up to £8million. He signed a four year deal.

Injuries restricted him to only 20 appearances last season, in which he scored five goals.

Zohore has found himself well down the pecking order at the Hawthorns since the arrival of Valerian Ismael as manager in the summer. He has so far made only two substitute appearances in the Championship with one start coming in the Carabao Cup.

He enjoyed a fairly productive spell with Cardiff, netting 24 goals in 101 appearances after signing from KV Kortrijk in Belgium, initially on loan.

His previous clubs include Copenhagen, Odense BK and Fiorentina, who he joined as an 18-year-old for £1million but did not feature.

TOM EAVES

A big and powerful forward, Eaves made his name at Gillingham before joining Hull City two years ago.

He netted 40 goals in 97 appearances for the Gills to become hot property when his contract expired in the summer of 2019.

The 29-year-old was a regular for the Tigers in the Championship during the first season but saw last term impacted by injuries, which allowed other players to come to the fore.

He has made three substitute appearances in the Championship so far this season but has found himself further down the pecking order following the arrival of former Rovers loanee Tyler Smith from Sheffield United.

Having emerged at Oldham Athletic, he joined Bolton Wanderers but failed to establish himself with the Trotters and had a string of loan moves before joining Yeovil Town.

