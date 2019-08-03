Doncaster Rovers: 'They probably had a mid-table budget and they made a mid-table budget into a top six one'
Steve Evans wants his Gillingham side to ‘do a Doncaster’ in League One this season.
The former Rotherham and Leeds boss hopes to turn Doncaster’s opening day opponents into a team capable of challenging for promotion, emulating what Rovers managed to do last term.
Ahead of today’s game, Evans said: “Money doesn’t always guarantee success, if it guaranteed success Sunderland and Portsmouth would be in the Championship, as opposed to Barnsley and Charlton.
“We are trying to turn it upside down and we are trying to be the Doncaster of last season.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"Grant McCann did a wonderful job there, they probably had a mid-table budget and they made a mid-table budget into a top six one.
“They were very unfortunate in the play-offs last year, they lost to Charlton (in the semi-final). Charlton are in the Championship now but the best team over the two games was Doncaster Rovers. They didn’t win the penalty shootout and that can happen.
“For me, they are the most unfortunate side not to be in the Championship. I think they deserved at least to go to Wembley and who knows what could have happened there? We are trying to do a Doncaster."