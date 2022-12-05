Samantha Womack has announced she is cancer free in her latest health update. In an interview, the actress revealed she will be facing radiotherapy and ongoing treatment ‘as a prevention.’

The Eastenders star, 49, revealed details of her distressing diagnosis to the public in August earlier this year. The news followed the death of actress Olivia Newton-John who passed away at the age of 73 following her own battle with breast cancer.

The actress said: "It was just at the beginning of her diagnosis and what struck me was her journey had been 30 years and she was at the end and I was just at the beginning.”

Speaking to a national newspaper about her latest health update, she said: “Now I’m just having some treatment as I go back to work, as a prevention – it was crazy, I was doing The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – the producers there were amazing and gave me time off.”

She added: “My treatment is ongoing for breast cancer. The surgery was quite difficult to recover from just because it’s quite tender when you have lymph nodes removed. There’s a few mobility issues at the beginning.”

Womack revealed how she struggled with ‘hardcore’ and ‘toxic’ chemotherapy but was lucky that she was able to recover in Spain.

Previously appearing on This Morning to discuss her diagnosis, Womack said: "I was lucky, it was less than two centimetres, I had a lumpectomy, which is just a piece of tissue removed and five lymph nodes.

"The mad thing about cancer when you have it, is you understand there are so many different roads, different diagnoses, it is a terrifying world,” she told ITV show hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

