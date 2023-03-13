Woman and pet 'covered in blood' as brave passer by uses baseball bat to stop Doncaster dog attack

The woman and her dog were attacked in Arksey Lane, Bentley at lunchtime on Saturday, according to eyewitnesses.

One said two large dogs attacked the pair near to the junction with The Avenue at around noon.

“They attacked a lady and her poor little dog, they were both covered in blood,” she said.

One of the two dogs involved in the savage attack in Bentley at the weekend.

“They were just roaming the streets, no muzzle, no lead - it was terrifying.”

Another said: “They probably would have killed it had a passer by not got involved with a baseball bat.

"My brother’s dog was savaged by the same dog in November.”

Last summer, police were called to nearby Arthur Avenue after another dog was bitten to death by a ‘dangerous pitbull.’

Officers were called to Bentley in June following the incident.

The attacking pitbull was reportedly not on a lead and the owner, described as a white tall male, was present struggling to control it.

Unfortunately the small dog had to be put down following the incident as a result of its injuries.

The incident is the latest in a series of dog maulings in Doncaster.

