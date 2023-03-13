Woman's horror as pet dog and husband both injured in Doncaster dog attack

Diane Fiedor’s husband Rob and 12-year-old border terrier cross Ruby were both savaged in the attack in Wheatley Hills earlier this month, with her partner needing hospital treatment while her pet also needed vet care following the incident.

WARNING: Story contains images some readers may find upsetting

She says the ‘unprovoked’ attack was carried out by the dog of a female jogger who was out on an early morning run with her pet in the area.

Ruby is recovering after being savaged by another dog in Doncaster.

Said Mrs Fiedor: “My husband tried to get the dog's jaw off our dog's leg - he was bitten on both hands and fell back on the pavement banging his head.

“The jogger told my husband that her dog was a rescue dog and that it 'had form'

“He scooped our dog up to bring her home and told the jogger to "just go" – but seconds later, my husband collapsed unconscious banging his head for the second time.

“A local resident heard the commotion, saw my husband collapse, and shouted loudly for the jogger to come back and help - unfortunately she didn't return and continued on her run.”

CCTV captured a jogger and dog Mrs Fiedor says was responsible for the attack.

She is now calling on members of the public to help identify the dog and its owner – and says that she fears a child could be savaged next if the animal isn’t muzzled in public.

The incident took place at around 7am on 9 February between Crossways, along Thorne Road to Wheatley Hills Post Office on the corner of Chestnut Avenue.

She added: “The local resident brought my husband and dog home.

“But we went straight to A&E where he was monitored for several hours and had to have a tetanus jab before being able to return home with a lump on the front and back of his head.

Ruby suffererd horrific leg injuries in the attack.

"Our dog, bless her, had to have emergency surgery at a cost of £1,400 which we had to pay upfront.

"We are still waiting for reimbursement from the insurance company and have been informed that around £350 will be deducted for various reasons which means we will be out of pocket.

"She has only just had her stitches out and cone taken off. It has been extremely difficult ensuring that her stitches didn't burst open.”

The couple have reported the incident to the police and local shops captured CCTV of the jogger, but not the incident.

She added: “We later received a phone call from the police who said they were closing the case as they had carried out a door knock and no one had any further footage.

“We have also found out from the eyewitness that she has not been interviewed by the police. Apparently, she was not at home when the police visited and they have not bothered getting back in touch with her.”

“Next time, it may be a child that gets attacked, the dog needs muzzling at the very least when in public.”