Girl, 12, unable to walk after being viciously mauled by dog in Doncaster attack

12-year-old Keeley Leigh had chunks torn out of her leg after being pinned to the ground by the dog as she played with her friends in the street earlier this week.

She was also left covered in bruises and has been left traumatised and crying following the attack which left her in hospital and is now being probed by police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keeley Leigh suffered serious injuries after being savaged by a dog in Doncaster.

Angry dad Andy Thompson says the dog at the centre of the incident has now been destroyed – but he says he is determined not to let the matter drop.

He said: “It has left her really shaken up and upset. She’s been absolutely traumatised and I think she keeps reliving it in her head.

"She can’t walk properly and needs 24 hour care after what happened. I’m so annoyed that something like this can happen when she has been out playing with friends.”

Mr Thompson, a dad of three, says the attack happened on Tuesday night as Keeley walked along Bloomhill Road in Moorends with three of her pals

"They were messing about, making TikTok videos when this dog charged at them,” he said.

"It is a vicious dog and it has bitten people before from what I have been told.

"The dog knocked Keeley to the floor and was all over her, ragging her around and sinking its teeth into her leg, shaking her about.

"A member of the public managed to drag the dog off her, but it was still going at her, tearing at her leg.”

After one of Keeley’s friends called Mr Thompson, he raced to the scene and said: “I didn’t think much of it when I heard, I thought it was probably just a little bite and nothing too much to be concerned about, but her leg was a right mess and there was blood all over the place.

"The wounds were really deep and she was in a bad way.”

Mr Thompson raced to hospital with his daughter where medics stitched the wound and kept her in overnight for observation.

Keeley has now been allowed home, but Mr Thompson says it will be slow recovery process.

"She is traumatised and afraid to go out,” he said. “She doesn’t like anyone talking about it and she’s been crying.

"She is a keen dancer but she won’t be able to do that for a while, she needs help getting upstairs and her leg is really painful and sore.”

Mr Thompson says police have told him that the dog – a bull mastiff – has now been destroyed.

He added: “I’m not going to let this drop. My little girl deserves compensation for what she’s been through, so I’ll be taking the matter further and I’m already in contact with a solicitor.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called at about 5.30pm on Tuesday to reports of a dog biting a child on Bloomhill Road in Moorends.

“A girl had been bitten by a dog that had escaped a property.

“The girl required medical attention and was taken to her home address from where a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew took her to hospital.

"Her injuries were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“The dog had been restrained by a neighbour and was seized by officers.