Angry mum of Doncaster dog attack boy steps up fight after youngster dies in Wales

Jack Lis, 10, died at a house in Caerphilly on Monday afternoon after being attacked by a dog described by police as "extremely aggressive.”

The tragedy has spurred Doncaster mum Natasha Dundas to step up her fight for justice for her son John Henry, also 10, who has been left unable to walk and facing years of agonising skin grafts after a Staffordshire Bull Terrier launched a ferocious attack on him at a house in Intake last month.

The dog has been returned to its owner and South Yorkshire Police have told her they are not investigating the incident any further, despite she says, officers telling her that the animal has bitten people before.

John Henry Dundas suffered horrific injuries to his leg after being savaged by a dog.

She has now called in solicitors and has launched an official complaint against South Yorkshire Police while a petition calling for the dog to be destroyed has reached 700 signatures.

She said: “Police are just brushing it under the carpet, but I’m not going to let it drop.

"The poor lad who has died in Wales – that could have been my son. They are the same age and they have both been attacked by vicious dogs.

"The dog that attacked John Henry is still on the streets and he’s still having nightmares and crying about it. That dog has bitten people before and I’m convinced it’s going to happen again.

"If someone gets killed, South Yorkshire Police are going to be to blame.”

She has called on solicitors to delve into the incident which happened at a house in Essex Avenue on October 6.

Rugby mad John Henry has to use a zimmer frame and wheelchair to move, is not likely to return to school until the New Year and has undergone numerous hospital trips and operations since the attack. He is also on morphine to cope with the pain.

He suffered deep cuts to his calf after the dog sank its fangs into his leg, leaving him screaming in pain and drenched in blood.

The mother-of-two added: "I just can’t believe the dog has been handed back. I don’t understand why they would want a dog like that after seeing what it has done to my son.

"We know it has attacked others before but still nothing has been done. They are still able to walk the dog around our streets off a lead. My son is terrified of it and he will have to watch out for it, even on the way to school."

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "Police were called at around 8:30pm on 6 October to reports that a child had been bitten by a dog in Essex Avenue, Doncaster.

"The victim, a 10-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital via his parents.

"Officers attended the scene and the dog was seized.

"A man was interviewed under caution in connection to the incident. Officers have now exhausted all possible lines of enquiry into the circumstances surrounding this incident but any new information can be passed to police by calling 101 quoting incident number 866 of 6 October."