"All lines of enquiry exhausted," say police after Doncaster boy savaged by dog

John Henry Dundas has been left in severe pain and faces years of agonising skin graft operations after he was viciously attacked by a Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Intake earlier this month.

His angry mum Natasha says the dog has a history of biting people and should be destroyed – and a petition calling for action has reached nearly 500 signatures.

However, the dog is now back with its owner and South Yorkshire Police have said the case has effectively been closed.

John Henry Dundas suffered severe injuries after being savaged by a dog.

In a brief statement, a spokesman said: "Officers attended the scene and the dog was seized. A man was interviewed under caution in connection to the incident.

"Officers have now exhausted all possible lines of enquiry into the circumstances surrounding this incident but any new information can be passed to police by calling 101 quoting incident number 866 of 6 October.”

Rugby-mad John Henry, who plays for Bentley RLFC, has been left unable to walk following the incident and is not likely to return to school before the New Year.

The club has sent John its best wishes in his recovery, while Doncaster Rugby League Club, where the youngster attended a summer camp, has also pledged to help.

His mum says the attack has left him traumatised and that he has been suffering from nightmares and crying as well as being left in agony with huge wounds to his leg.

Police were called to Essex Avenue in Intake at about 8.30pm on October 6 following the attack.

John Henry was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary but later transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hopsital where he has since undergone several operations.

Natasha said: "It is absolutely horrific. He can't sleep, he keeps having nightmares and he's crying.

"He has been in so much pain and we don't know if he will be left with a permanent limp. He struggles to bend his leg and put his foot on the floor, he's in that much pain."

She has now launched a petition, which is being backed by local football club Sandall Beat JFC, following an incident where the dog was apparently being trained to sink its teeth into a rope on one of its pitches.

Added Natasha: "The police don't seem interested. I feel like they have let me down massively. I have told them that the dog bit someone else last year, but they say there's nothing they can do and they have to give the dog back. There were witnesses who saw what happened who they haven’t even spoken to.

"I can't understand it. I'm absolutely devastated and so is John Henry. He keeps having nightmares and his mind is doing overtime.

"He keeps trying to forget what happened, but he could end up seeing that dog every day of his life. He's in so much pain and just wants to get back to walking and playing rugby.

"People are understandably concerned as the dog is walked off its lead and lives just a few feet away from a children’s park.