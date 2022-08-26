Injured man requires surgery after being savaged by dog in Doncaster attack
A man needed surgery after being savaged by a dog in the street in Doncaster.
Police have now launched an investigation into the incident earlier this month.
It is reported that on Saturday 13 August at around 7pm, the man was walking his dog when he was bitten on the arm by a lone dog on the corner of Reeves Way and Doncaster Road in Armthorpe.
The dog, which had no collar or lead, is described as a black and tan Bulldog breed. It ran off in the direction of Paxton Crescent.
Most Popular
-
1
Five arrested after man and teenage woman attacked inside own Doncaster home by gang
-
2
Doncaster stepdaughter of On The Buses star Anna Karen 'pleased' after £400,000 fortune left to EastEnders co-star
-
3
Doncaster named one of most unsafe places to live in UK in new crime survey
-
4
Court round-up - the latest convictions at Doncaster Magistrates' Court
-
5
Special constable given five year restraining order after sending pictures of his genitals to female officers
The victim suffered injuries to his arm in the attack, which required surgery.
If you have any information which could help identify the dog or its owner, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/147199/22. Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.