Injured man requires surgery after being savaged by dog in Doncaster attack

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident earlier this month.

It is reported that on Saturday 13 August at around 7pm, the man was walking his dog when he was bitten on the arm by a lone dog on the corner of Reeves Way and Doncaster Road in Armthorpe.

The dog, which had no collar or lead, is described as a black and tan Bulldog breed. It ran off in the direction of Paxton Crescent.

The victim suffered injuries to his arm in the attack, which required surgery.