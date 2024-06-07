"What on earth do they get out of doing things like this?":Fury after play equipment smashed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster councillor has blasted yobs who smashed play equipment in a Doncaster park, fuming: "What on earth do they get out of doing things like this?"

Coun Bev Chapman shared a photo of the damage on social media, showing a children’s spring rocker snapped off at its base.

The attack took place at The Rocket playing field off Pitt Street in Mexborough.

Coun Chapman, who became a Labour party councillor after leaving independent party Mexborough First last year, said: “What on earth do they get out of doing things like this?

The rocker ride was smashed by yobs.

"To think I asked on Monday morning in our ward members meeting about spending some money on new equipment on there for the kids, makes you wonder why.

"If anyone knows anything please get on touch. It has been reported in.”