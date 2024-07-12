Warning: Motorists may be delayed as abnormal load makes its way past Doncaster on motorway network
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are being warned that there may be delays as an abnormal load makes its way past Doncaster on the motorway network tomorrow night.
Police have given an early heads up that on Saturday, July13, at 7pm, officers will be escorting another large abnormal load from Sandy Lane in Worksop to Goole.
This load will be travelling from Sandy Lane to the A57, then M1, M18, M62 and the A161.
It takes around four hours to get from its start point to the M1 so please expect traffic delays and use another route.
A spokesman said: “We will be working alongside other agencies so please pay attention to any information or directions being given to you by the crews.
“Thank you in advance for your assistance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.