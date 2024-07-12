Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Motorists are being warned that there may be delays as an abnormal load makes its way past Doncaster on the motorway network tomorrow night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have given an early heads up that on Saturday, July13, at 7pm, officers will be escorting another large abnormal load from Sandy Lane in Worksop to Goole.

This load will be travelling from Sandy Lane to the A57, then M1, M18, M62 and the A161.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes around four hours to get from its start point to the M1 so please expect traffic delays and use another route.

Warning: Motorists may be delayed as abnormal load makes its way past Doncaster on motorway network.

A spokesman said: “We will be working alongside other agencies so please pay attention to any information or directions being given to you by the crews.

“Thank you in advance for your assistance.”