Video: Rats and filthy kitchens at Doncaster pub hit by string of mystery closures

The Cheswold on Doncaster Leisure Park has been closed to customers on several occasions in recent weeks, with company bosses remaining tight-lipped about the shutdowns.

Now the Free Press has been supplied videos which show rats on the premises – as well as photos showing the alleged state of the kitchens.

One clip shows a rat peeking out of a drain cover in the bins area at the rear of the pub, while another clip shows a rodent scuttling away as it sniffs around near a bin.

Photos and videos supplied to the Doncaster Free Press show rats and dirty kitchens at The Cheswold

Photos said to be taken inside the kitchen of the Brewers Fayre pub show floors strewn with rubbish and food debris, cluttered and dirty work surfaces with food spills and dirty cooking equipment.

It is not clear when the photos and videos were taken, but the Free Press have verified the videos as having being taken at the rear of the pub.

The person who has supplied the pictures and footage has asked not to be identified but said: “The kitchen is diabolical - it’s a massive health and safety risk.

“Hygiene is out of the window

Photos show the kitchen floor strewn with rubbish and food debris.

“There’s rats in the yard and food all over the kitchen.”

“Customers need to know the standards of the kitchen they’re being served food from.”

At its last food hygiene inspection in February 2022, the pub was given a five star rating. We have contacted the Food Standards Agency and City of Doncaster Council in connection with the Cheswold.

Problems were first reported at The Cheswold – which is popular with Doncaster Rovers fans on matchdays – when supporters arrived to find it closed before the game with AFC Wimbledon.

A cluttered kitchen area.

One Doncaster Rovers supporter wrote: “Just to let people know who usually go to The Cheswold before games that it is shut with no real explanation.”

Other customers have also come forward to say they have also turned up to find the venue unexpectedly closed.

One said: “The opening hours seem to be all over the place. One minute you go and it seems to be as open as normal, the next it’s closed again.

"When I asked the girl behind the counter just mumbled something about “issues” but didn’t go any further.”

Photos show dirty cooking equipment and utensils.

Another customer said: “We recently went to the Cheswold, only to find it was still shut.

"I cannot find out any news. I am lead to believe, rightly or wrongly, the kitchen has been shut down.”

Another told the Free Press: “We have got a children’s party there and want to know what’s going on.

"We have done some investigating but seem to be getting nowhere.

It is understood that there are no notices explaining the closure and no announcements on social media.

Despite repeated attempts, owners Whitbread, which operates the pub under the Brewers Fayre brand, has not responded to requests for comment.

Pictures show cluttered work surfaces and shelving.