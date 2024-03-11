Mystery continues over popular Doncaster pub as more diners find it closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been a number of recent incidents at The Cheswold on Doncaster Leisure Park where customers have arrived to find the venue closed.

Despite repeated attempts, owners Whitbread, which operates the pub under the Brewers Fayre brand, has not responded to requests for comment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, several drinkers headed to the pub – which is popular with Doncaster Rovers supporters before games, only to find it closed.

The Cheswold has been closed on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

Now other customers have come forward to say they have also turned up to find the venue unexpectedly closed.

One said: “The opening hours seem to be all over the place. One minute you go and it seems to be as open as normal, the next its closed again.

"When I asked the girl behind the counter just mumbled something about “issues” but didn’t go any further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another customer said: “We recently went to the Cheswold, only to find it was still shut.

"I cannot find out any news. I am lead to believe, rightly or wrongly, the kitchen has been shut down.”

Another told the Free Press: “We have got a children’s party there and want to know what’s going on.

"We have done some investigating but seem to be getting nowhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that there are no notices explaining the closure and no announcements on social media.