Video footage shows litter and debris to the rear of business premises in Lakeside – and a walker says they have seen rats in the area on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

The nearby resident, who has asked not to be named said: “There’s a refuse problem. It is causing a massive pest control issue with rats.

"The rats live in the woodland and you can see hundreds of rat holes everywhere. It is horrendous.”

He added: “This has been going on since we moved in and seems to be getting worse.”