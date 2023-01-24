Video: Concerns over rats and rubbish at Doncaster Leisure Park
Concerns have been raised after rats were spotted and rubbish strewn around at Doncaster Leisure Park.
Video footage shows litter and debris to the rear of business premises in Lakeside – and a walker says they have seen rats in the area on a number of occasions in recent weeks.
The nearby resident, who has asked not to be named said: “There’s a refuse problem. It is causing a massive pest control issue with rats.
"The rats live in the woodland and you can see hundreds of rat holes everywhere. It is horrendous.”
He added: “This has been going on since we moved in and seems to be getting worse.”
Correction: An earlier version of this story stated that the video was filmed at the rear of Frankie and Bennys restaurant. We have been asked to make it clear by Frankie and Bennys that the video does not show the rear of their premises. We apologise for our error.