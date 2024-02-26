Mystery over series of closures at pub popular with Doncaster Rovers fans
A number of supporters headed to The Cheswold on the Lakeside Leisure Park ahead of Saturday’s game against AFC Wimbledon at the nearby Eco Power Stadium, only to find it closed.
The Free Press understands there have been a number of other incidents in recent weeks where people have arrived at the pub to find it shut.
It is understood that there were no notices on doors or windows explaining the closure and no announcements have been made on social media either.
One supporter wrote on Facebook: “Just to let people know who usually go to The Cheswold before games that it is shut with no real explanation.”
We have repeatedly tried to contact pub owners Brewers Fayre for comments since being made aware of the closures, without response.