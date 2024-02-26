News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Mystery over series of closures at pub popular with Doncaster Rovers fans

A pub popular with Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of matches has left supporters thirsty and frustrated after a number of unexplained closures in recent weeks.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Feb 2024, 14:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A number of supporters headed to The Cheswold on the Lakeside Leisure Park ahead of Saturday’s game against AFC Wimbledon at the nearby Eco Power Stadium, only to find it closed.

The Free Press understands there have been a number of other incidents in recent weeks where people have arrived at the pub to find it shut.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is understood that there were no notices on doors or windows explaining the closure and no announcements have been made on social media either.

Most Popular
Doncaster Rovers supporters arrived at The Cheswold pub to find it closed on match day.Doncaster Rovers supporters arrived at The Cheswold pub to find it closed on match day.
Doncaster Rovers supporters arrived at The Cheswold pub to find it closed on match day.

One supporter wrote on Facebook: “Just to let people know who usually go to The Cheswold before games that it is shut with no real explanation.”

We have repeatedly tried to contact pub owners Brewers Fayre for comments since being made aware of the closures, without response.

Related topics:Doncaster RoversFacebook