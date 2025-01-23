Travel alert: Rail services issue warning to passengers ahead of Storm Éowyn.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rail services have issued warnings to passengers ahead of Storm Éowyn.

TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging customers not to travel between Manchester/Liverpool and Glasgow/Edinburgh, or on services between York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh, on Friday 24 January due to the expected gale-force winds from Storm Éowyn.

With an amber weather warning in place any services that are able to run are expected to be affected by delays and short notice cancellations.

Therefore, TPE is urging customers not to travel on the following routes:

Manchester/Liverpool to Glasgow/Edinburgh via Preston

York, Newcastle, and Edinburgh

Football fans planning to travel to the Manchester United vs. Rangers game on Thursday 23 January are also advised that services to/from Scotland will be severely impacted on Friday 24 January. They are encouraged to postpone their journeys or defer return travel until Saturday 25 January.

Customers with tickets across the affected routes can either defer their journey or use tickets for travel between Thursday 23 January to Monday 27 January inclusive. Alternatively, they can request a full refund at tpexpress.co.uk/help/refunds.

For all other routes across the TPE network, customers are strongly urged to check travel updates in advance and be prepared for major disruptions, including possible cancellations.

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director, said, "Our top priority is the safety of our customers and colleagues. We will do everything possible to keep people moving under difficult conditions, however due to the weather warnings in place for this Friday, we are having to issue advice not to travel on two of our routes.

“We urge anyone travelling on the affected routes to reconsider their plans and to follow the guidance provided."

LNER have also said there will no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction from 11am on Friday 24 January 2025. Currently, trains are still showing in Journey Planners as LNER works to amend its timetable.

Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay. Alternative travel options will be limited due to the nature of the weather.

Customers can find the latest information and alternative travel options, which will be regularly updated, on LNER’s website: https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/

Customers travelling with other train operators should check their journey via their websites and social media channels.